Six stories in the news today, Jan. 6
Justin Trudeau is ringing in the new year with a determined effort to re-establish his connection with grassroots Canadians after closing out 2016 amid accusations of kowtowing to wealthy donors at elite Liberal fundraisers. The prime minister is planning to embark on a campaign-style tour, talking to average folks at coffee shops and church basements across Canada.
