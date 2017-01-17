Six stories in the news today, Jan. 20
DONALD TRUMP SET TO MOVE INTO OVAL OFFICE Donald Trump takes the oath of office today to become the 45th President of the United States. His adviser, Kellyanne Conway, says Trump will present himself as a "man of action who wants to unify the country" in his inaugural address.
