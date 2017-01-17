Six stories in the news today, Jan. 17
Kirk Wilson, a Toronto bouncer described as a "gentle giant," has been identified as one of five people who died when a gunman opened fire in a crowded beachfront nightclub in Mexico early Monday. Local authorities initially said two Canadians were among the dead but Global Affairs Canada later confirmed Wilson as the lone Canadian fatality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buyer beware: Average price for a home in Halto...
|5 hr
|Wonderland eh
|1
|Researchers to look at ways of mitigating impac...
|8 hr
|Salty
|1
|Mayor lists Town's 2014 accomplishments and upc... (Dec '14)
|10 hr
|meanwhile
|21
|Canada's party for Trump: Poutine, salmon, and ...
|10 hr
|meanwhilw
|1
|Latest school bus cancellations in the Greater ...
|10 hr
|Firetruck got stu...
|1
|A salt truck is seen in Toronto on Jan. 17, 201...
|10 hr
|where is sand
|1
|Free Best Ismaili Dating Site
|Mon
|Aminaa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC