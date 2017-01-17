Six stories in the news today, Jan. 17

Six stories in the news today, Jan. 17

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Kirk Wilson, a Toronto bouncer described as a "gentle giant," has been identified as one of five people who died when a gunman opened fire in a crowded beachfront nightclub in Mexico early Monday. Local authorities initially said two Canadians were among the dead but Global Affairs Canada later confirmed Wilson as the lone Canadian fatality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buyer beware: Average price for a home in Halto... 5 hr Wonderland eh 1
News Researchers to look at ways of mitigating impac... 8 hr Salty 1
News Mayor lists Town's 2014 accomplishments and upc... (Dec '14) 10 hr meanwhile 21
News Canada's party for Trump: Poutine, salmon, and ... 10 hr meanwhilw 1
News Latest school bus cancellations in the Greater ... 10 hr Firetruck got stu... 1
News A salt truck is seen in Toronto on Jan. 17, 201... 10 hr where is sand 1
Free Best Ismaili Dating Site Mon Aminaa 1
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,405 • Total comments across all topics: 278,005,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC