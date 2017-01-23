'Shame and Prejudice' explores historical treatment of Canada's indigenous peoples
With celebrations underway for Canada's sesquicentennial, Kent Monkman is focusing a critical lens on the country's treatment of indigenous peoples over the last 150 years. Monkman, who is of Cree ancestry, was approached more than two years ago by University of Toronto Art Centre director Barbara Fisher to create an exhibition reflective of the indigenous experience during that period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|12 hr
|Investments eh
|1
|GTAA says airport expansion will benefit Halton
|16 hr
|what were their r...
|1
|Union asks PM to reject advice to relax anti-du...
|19 hr
|Bad Homber Wallers
|1
|What is Canadian residential Voltage - 120V or ... (Jan '08)
|Sun
|CSA
|21
|Breaugh gets nod for NDP in Lunenburg
|Sun
|Granny
|1
|A 'Shark Tank' celebrity hopes to emulate Trump...
|Sun
|Vote 4 Charlie An...
|2
|Trump looms large as Canada, allies finalize pl...
|Sun
|Vote 4 Charlie An...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC