Saskatchewan woman sentenced to seven...

Saskatchewan woman sentenced to seven years for killing her uncle after alleged sexual assault

3 hrs ago

A Saskatchewan woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the fatal stabbing of her 70-year-old great uncle. Candace Gail Moostoos of Melfort was convicted by a jury last October of manslaughter in the death of Alpheus Burns.

Canada

