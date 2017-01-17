Ryan Gosling and Denis Villeneuve make waves ahead of Oscar nominations
Director Denis Villeneuve arrives at the The Toronto Film Critics Association Awards, on January 10, 2017. When the Oscar nominations are announced on Tuesday, there's a good chance there will be some Canadians in the mix, most notably Quebec director Denis Villeneuve and London, Ont.-born actor Ryan Gosling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A 'Shark Tank' celebrity hopes to emulate Trump...
|2 hr
|NO SUBSTANCE
|1
|One dead, two presumed dead after going through...
|3 hr
|not just Arctic
|1
|Luxury homes sales surge in the GTA: Sotheby's
|3 hr
|like
|1
|Quebec's Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois says he's ready ...
|3 hr
|like
|1
|Homeowners ill-informed about flood compensatio...
|3 hr
|like FOI
|1
|Thousands across Canada rally in support of Was...
|3 hr
|WOMEN like the Fo...
|1
|Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to...
|20 hr
|Arian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC