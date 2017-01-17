Ryan Gosling and Denis Villeneuve mak...

Ryan Gosling and Denis Villeneuve make waves ahead of Oscar nominations

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

Director Denis Villeneuve arrives at the The Toronto Film Critics Association Awards, on January 10, 2017. When the Oscar nominations are announced on Tuesday, there's a good chance there will be some Canadians in the mix, most notably Quebec director Denis Villeneuve and London, Ont.-born actor Ryan Gosling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A 'Shark Tank' celebrity hopes to emulate Trump... 2 hr NO SUBSTANCE 1
News One dead, two presumed dead after going through... 3 hr not just Arctic 1
News Luxury homes sales surge in the GTA: Sotheby's 3 hr like 1
News Quebec's Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois says he's ready ... 3 hr like 1
News Homeowners ill-informed about flood compensatio... 3 hr like FOI 1
News Thousands across Canada rally in support of Was... 3 hr WOMEN like the Fo... 1
News Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to... 20 hr Arian 2
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,638 • Total comments across all topics: 278,147,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC