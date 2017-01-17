Ruling this week on drywall tariffs linked to higher home costs and new jobs
Anti-dumping duties on U.S. drywall imports into Western Canada have hiked prices for the building product but have also resulted in new manufacturing jobs, says the company whose complaint prompted the trade tariffs. CertainTeed Gypsum Canada has added about 30 employees since duties began in September at its drywall plants in Vancouver, Calgary and Winnipeg to boost production, said spokesman Mike Loughery in an email.
