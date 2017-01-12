Researcher identifies overlooked P.E....

Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist in 'feminist victory'

There are 1 comment on the Journal-Pioneer story from 7 hrs ago, titled Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist in 'feminist victory'.

For decades, her creations have been wrongly attributed to male artists - but after a two-year investigation of her work, the daughter of a former Prince Edward Island lieutenant governor is finally getting credit long overdue in what a researcher calls a "little feminist victory." The Confederation Centre Art Gallery in Charlottetown opened its "Introducing Caroline Louisa Daly" exhibit over the weekend, but it's hardly the first her paintings have graced its halls.

another needs 2 be missed

Toronto, Canada

