Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix in Maritimes; moving into N.L.
Tens of thousands of Maritimers lost power early today as a messy and blustery mix of freezing rain, ice pellets and strong winds moved through the region. New Brunswick Power reported more than 91,000 customers had lost power as of 6 a.m. local time, while 12,000 customers in Nova Scotia were also without electricity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MP Damoff provides latest info on airplane nois...
|3 hr
|many no care 4 U
|1
|Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap...
|22 hr
|legal xpert a fool
|2
|Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t...
|23 hr
|tax was 2 end wit...
|2
|Alberta couple that used 'natural person' tax-e...
|Tue
|appealed 2 Fed Court
|2
|Bolton couple travelled 3,500-miles a " to get ... (Oct '09)
|Tue
|xpert wants 2 kee...
|36
|UPDATE 1-Crews seek source of Saskatchewan oil ...
|Tue
|nice goin NOT
|1
|U.S. city defends plan to draw water from Great...
|Tue
|mite get worse
|1
|What is Canadian residential Voltage - 120V or ... (Jan '08)
|Jan 22
|CSA
|21
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC