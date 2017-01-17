Queen says Canada's 150th an opportun...

Queen says Canada's 150th an opportunity to 'remind the world' of country's values

CTV

Queen Elizabeth II has issued a special statement to Canadians offering best wishes and congratulations on the 150th anniversary year of Confederation. The Queen said in the videotaped message, delivered half in English and half in French, that Canada has "earned a reputation as a welcoming, respectful and compassionate country."

Canada

