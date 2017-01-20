Quebec's Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois says he's ready for 'political action'
There are 1 comment on the The News story from 12 hrs ago, titled Quebec's Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois says he's ready for 'political action'. In it, The News reports that:
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois poses for a photograph at his home in Montreal, Thursday, January 5, 2017. A common refrain right now in Quebec politics is how the province is full of so-called political orphans.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The News.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#1 8 hrs ago
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is Canadian residential Voltage - 120V or ... (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|CSA
|21
|Breaugh gets nod for NDP in Lunenburg
|3 hr
|Granny
|1
|A 'Shark Tank' celebrity hopes to emulate Trump...
|3 hr
|Vote 4 Charlie An...
|2
|Trump looms large as Canada, allies finalize pl...
|3 hr
|Vote 4 Charlie An...
|1
|Angus moves into second phase of possible NDP l...
|3 hr
|Vote 4 Charlie
|1
|One dead, two presumed dead after going through...
|8 hr
|not just Arctic
|1
|Luxury homes sales surge in the GTA: Sotheby's
|8 hr
|like
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC