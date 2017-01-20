There are on the The News story from 12 hrs ago, titled Quebec's Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois says he's ready for 'political action'. In it, The News reports that:

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois poses for a photograph at his home in Montreal, Thursday, January 5, 2017. A common refrain right now in Quebec politics is how the province is full of so-called political orphans.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The News.