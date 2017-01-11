PM's cross-country tour not about pad...

PM's cross-country tour not about padding Liberal data base of supporters: PMO

14 hrs ago Read more: The News

Justin Trudeau's cross-country tour to re-engage with average Canadians starts Thursday amid suspicions that it's really aimed at helping the Liberal party add details about potential supporters and donors to its massive data base. While the government is organizing - and paying for - the tour, Liberal MPs in several of the cities Trudeau plans to visit this week have posted online invitations for anyone wanting to attend townhalls with the prime minister.

Canada

