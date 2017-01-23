Pipeline breach southeast of Regina l...

Pipeline breach southeast of Regina leaks 200,000 litres of crude oil

13 hrs ago Read more: Turtle Island News

Government spokeswoman Kathy Young says the spill site 10 kilometres north of Stoughton is in a low-lying area with a frozen slough. She says about 170,000 litres of the spill have been recovered and the oil has not entered any creeks or streams.

