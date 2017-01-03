Pilot facing impaired charges 'the wo...

Pilot facing impaired charges 'the worst I have heard of:' aviation expert

14 hrs ago

A veteran aviation safety expert says the case of a pilot allegedly passed out drunk in the cockpit shortly before scheduled takeoff from Calgary is the worst he's heard of. Calgary police have charged Miroslav Gronych, a 37-year-old Slovakian national, with having care and control of an aircraft while impaired and with a blood alcohol level above .08.

