'Ovation worm': Bizarre new Burgess S...

'Ovation worm': Bizarre new Burgess Shale species detailed in journal

There are 7 comments on the Telegram story from 13 hrs ago, titled 'Ovation worm': Bizarre new Burgess Shale species detailed in journal. In it, Telegram reports that:

The Ovatiovermis is shown in a handout photo from the Royal Ontario Museum. Researchers with the Royal Ontario Museum have for the first time identified an 18-limbed worm that lived some 500 million years ago.

Holy Silicon Wafer

Philadelphia, PA

#1 11 hrs ago
I hope the cuteness of the overhead applauding idea will not wind up millimpeding further, serious research efforts.
henry

Reading, PA

#2 10 hrs ago
Holy Silicon Wafer wrote:
I hope the cuteness of the overhead applauding idea will not wind up millimpeding further, serious research efforts.
Hopefully they don't try to bring it back to life.
greymouser

“Right click Left click Yay!”

Since: Dec 10

7,329

Nehwon

#3 10 hrs ago
What the fossil record doesn't show is the trilobites using a can of Raid to get rid of these pests out of their homes.

henry

Reading, PA

#4 10 hrs ago
greymouser wrote:
What the fossil record doesn't show is the trilobites using a can of Raid to get rid of these pests out of their homes.
That very well could be, who's to say? No one here can't say they didn't spray with Raid.

trilobite |&#712;tr&#299;l&# 601;&#716;b&#299;t|
noun
an extinct marine arthropod that occurred abundantly during the Paleozoic era, with a carapace over the forepart, and a segmented hindpart divided longitudinally into three lobes.Â• Subphylum Trilobita, phylum Arthropoda: numerous classes and orders.
ORIGIN mid 19th cent.: from modern Latin Trilobites, from Greek tri-Â‘threeÂ’+ lobos Â‘lobeÂ’+-ite 1 .
henry

Reading, PA

#5 9 hrs ago
Trilobites

They kinda look like bed bugs, in my opinion.

http://www.google.com/search...
greymouser

“Right click Left click Yay!”

Since: Dec 10

7,329

Nehwon

#6 9 hrs ago
Your location says Reading, PA.

Take a small road trip to a Delaware beach and play with very, very, very ancient history.

Pick up a horseshoe crab.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Horseshoe_crab

When I took a trip to Tybee Island in GA, I went in a sea museum designed mostly for kids.

I was stunned when I saw baby horseshoe crabs there.

Me, being the kid I am, reached into the water, picked it up and showed the girl I was with this creature so ancient and so harmless.

Considering the look of horror on her face, I may as well have shown her a wet rat covered in spiders about to be eaten by a snake.

But if you've never seen a horseshoe crab before, I can't blame her one bit.
Peter Ross

Since: Dec 11

3,348

Winnipeg, Canada

#7 28 min ago
henry wrote:
Trilobites

They kinda look like bed bugs, in my opinion.

http://www.google.com/search...
But if these guys were in your mattress, you'd know it!
Canada

