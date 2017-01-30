'Ovation worm': Bizarre new Burgess Shale species detailed in journal
The Ovatiovermis is shown in a handout photo from the Royal Ontario Museum. Researchers with the Royal Ontario Museum have for the first time identified an 18-limbed worm that lived some 500 million years ago.
#1 11 hrs ago
I hope the cuteness of the overhead applauding idea will not wind up millimpeding further, serious research efforts.
#2 10 hrs ago
Hopefully they don't try to bring it back to life.
“Right click Left click Yay!”
Since: Dec 10
7,329
Nehwon
#3 10 hrs ago
What the fossil record doesn't show is the trilobites using a can of Raid to get rid of these pests out of their homes.
#4 10 hrs ago
That very well could be, who's to say? No one here can't say they didn't spray with Raid.
trilobite |ˈtrīl&# 601;ˌbīt|
noun
an extinct marine arthropod that occurred abundantly during the Paleozoic era, with a carapace over the forepart, and a segmented hindpart divided longitudinally into three lobes.Â• Subphylum Trilobita, phylum Arthropoda: numerous classes and orders.
ORIGIN mid 19th cent.: from modern Latin Trilobites, from Greek tri-Â‘threeÂ’+ lobos Â‘lobeÂ’+-ite 1 .
#5 9 hrs ago
“Right click Left click Yay!”
Since: Dec 10
7,329
Nehwon
#6 9 hrs ago
Your location says Reading, PA.
Take a small road trip to a Delaware beach and play with very, very, very ancient history.
Pick up a horseshoe crab.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Horseshoe_crab
When I took a trip to Tybee Island in GA, I went in a sea museum designed mostly for kids.
I was stunned when I saw baby horseshoe crabs there.
Me, being the kid I am, reached into the water, picked it up and showed the girl I was with this creature so ancient and so harmless.
Considering the look of horror on her face, I may as well have shown her a wet rat covered in spiders about to be eaten by a snake.
But if you've never seen a horseshoe crab before, I can't blame her one bit.
Since: Dec 11
3,348
Winnipeg, Canada
#7 28 min ago
But if these guys were in your mattress, you'd know it!
