Osooyos Chief joins Order of Canada
For Chief Clarence Louie, the honour of being named to the Order of Canada belongs to the entire Osoyoos Indian Band, not just to him. The Right Honourable David Johnston, Governor General of Canada, named Louie to the Order of Canada on Dec. 30 "for his innovative contributions to increasing economic opportunities for Indigenous communities."
