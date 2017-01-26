There are on the Chilliwack Times story from 11 hrs ago, titled Opening week of Trump presidential reality: the drama is all Mexico, no Canada. In it, Chilliwack Times reports that:

The first week of Donald Trump's presidency promised Canada two bridges, one oil pipeline and a set of locks. America's two neighbours had vastly different experiences in Week 1 of the reality-TV-star's presidency - Canada away from the spotlight, quietly hoping for the best, while Mexico featured in tension-filled plot twists.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.