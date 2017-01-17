One dead, two presumed dead after going through the ice in Nunavut
Police say four men were travelling on the ice from Rankin Inlet to Arviat but fell through near the community of Whale Cove. Police say it's believed they were using a large snowmobile to transport a truck and snowmobiles when the accident occurred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to...
|15 hr
|Arian
|2
|What is Canadian residential Voltage - 120V or ... (Jan '08)
|18 hr
|Akash
|20
|Louis Kamookak: how Inuit knowledge led the way...
|Fri
|Ben
|1
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|Fri
|stupid move
|1
|Trudeau urges mayors to keep close ties with Am...
|Fri
|Ben
|1
|Do Immigrants Hate White Canadians? (Aug '12)
|Fri
|Furstsettker
|341
|Conservative leadership candidates square off a...
|Fri
|doomedtrump
|3
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC