On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing anger and frustration from indigenous Canadians
There are 4 comments on the Canada.com story from 20 hrs ago, titled On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing anger and frustration from indigenous Canadians. In it, Canada.com reports that:
On his his just-completed nine-city town hall tour of Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got sharp and sometimes angry questions about aboriginal affairs - a sign of the growing impatience and frustration many indigenous people and their leaders have with his government. Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Felix Thomas, who was at Trudeau's Wednesday night town hall forum in Saskatoon, characterized one of Trudeau's answers on indigenous youth centre as "dismissive."
|
Pickering, Canada
|
#1 10 hrs ago
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#2 9 hrs ago
CONSERVATIVES Fooked Us Over for a Hundred Years !
.
Tell us This .. JUSTIN ..
.
WHY CAN'T YOU FIX THIS OVERNIGHT ?!
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#3 8 hrs ago
typical whining/begging chugs, the act has grown old & tiresome. If Trudeau had any balls he would of asked the chugs what they have done for the greater good ? We all know the answer to that, would of shut some whining/begging mouths up.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#4 7 hrs ago
|
