On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears ...

On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing anger and frustration from indigenous Canadians

There are 4 comments on the Canada.com story from 20 hrs ago, titled On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing anger and frustration from indigenous Canadians. In it, Canada.com reports that:

On his his just-completed nine-city town hall tour of Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got sharp and sometimes angry questions about aboriginal affairs - a sign of the growing impatience and frustration many indigenous people and their leaders have with his government. Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Felix Thomas, who was at Trudeau's Wednesday night town hall forum in Saskatoon, characterized one of Trudeau's answers on indigenous youth centre as "dismissive."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
waste of cash trip

Pickering, Canada

#1 10 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/forumsearch/ca/halton-hi...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rhoda Ambrosia - KHAN

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 9 hrs ago
CONSERVATIVES Fooked Us Over for a Hundred Years !
.
Tell us This .. JUSTIN ..
.
WHY CAN'T YOU FIX THIS OVERNIGHT ?!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
eff off chugs

Winnipeg, Canada

#3 8 hrs ago
Rhoda Ambrosia - KHAN wrote:
CONSERVATIVES Fooked Us Over for a Hundred Years !
.
Tell us This .. JUSTIN ..
.
WHY CAN'T YOU FIX THIS OVERNIGHT ?!
typical whining/begging chugs, the act has grown old & tiresome. If Trudeau had any balls he would of asked the chugs what they have done for the greater good ? We all know the answer to that, would of shut some whining/begging mouths up.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Billy Hill - Hill-Billy

Winnipeg, Canada

#4 7 hrs ago
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=od98TncGenw
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 1 hr albeahorsespetootie 5
News Vacationing in Canada's backyard (Jun '16) 12 hr Cadaverously old ... 2
News Will Halton Hills become the byway for a new hi... (Jun '10) 22 hr she full of it 9
News Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel... Fri Stop Statism 2
News Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm... Fri Pharting Phart 3
News Trudeau navigates perils of energy, climate, Tr... Fri Pip in Edmonton 2
News Halton officials weigh in on need for new area ... (Jul '15) Fri DVP Gardiner Toll... 3
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,381 • Total comments across all topics: 278,342,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC