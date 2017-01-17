Nova Scotia's offshore oil dream awai...

Nova Scotia's offshore oil dream awaits better news: 'It doesn't look good'

14 hrs ago Read more: The News

Shell's decision to seal two exploration wells off Nova Scotia has set back the province's dream of offshore riches, but analysts say it's early days in what may prove to be a complex geological hunt. Wade Locke, a resource economist at Memorial University says Shell's confirmation this week it's abandoning the Monterey Jack well, along with news its Cheshire deepwater well did not have commercial quantities of oil, are not confidence boosters.

