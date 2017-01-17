Nova Scotia's offshore oil dream awaits better news: 'It doesn't look good'
Shell's decision to seal two exploration wells off Nova Scotia has set back the province's dream of offshore riches, but analysts say it's early days in what may prove to be a complex geological hunt. Wade Locke, a resource economist at Memorial University says Shell's confirmation this week it's abandoning the Monterey Jack well, along with news its Cheshire deepwater well did not have commercial quantities of oil, are not confidence boosters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin Trudeau makes stops in Lac-Megantic, She...
|19 hr
|pET
|1
|'The Bachelor Canada': Open casting calls annou...
|19 hr
|Silk Road eh
|1
|Halton 'anxious' to see expanded train service (Feb '09)
|19 hr
|Silk Road revived
|6
|Canadian travellers appear undeterred by fatal ...
|20 hr
|will get worse
|1
|B.C.-Kinder Morgan revenue-sharing deal tears C...
|20 hr
|Fiberals in Ont d...
|1
|A salt truck is seen in Toronto on Jan. 17, 201...
|21 hr
|2nd straight day
|2
|Some school buses cancelled as freezing drizzle...
|21 hr
|ice not gone no sun
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC