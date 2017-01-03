Nine-year term urged for U.S. man who plotted sex with 13-year-old Canadian
American prosecutors are pushing for a nine-year prison term and indefinite probation for a man who flew to Canada to have sex with a 13-year-old girl who had sent him nude videos. In pushing for the sentence, prosecutors say Paul Binh Do caused the Calgary teen severe distress, tried to cover up his crime, breached his bail conditions, and may have been trying to lure five other underage girls.
