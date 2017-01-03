NewLeaf president says flights cancel...

NewLeaf president says flights cancelled after competitor copied plan

Discount air carrier NewLeaf Travel says it is cancelling plans to offer flights between Alberta and the Phoenix-Mesa airport in Arizona this year because another airline copied the idea. Jim Young, president and CEO of the Winnipeg-based company, made the announcement Tuesday on the company's Facebook page.

