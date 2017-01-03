Negotiations underway in Syria to recover body of Canadian fighter from ISIL

Negotiations are underway to recover the body of a Canadian man killed while fighting Islamic State militants in Syria, a leader of Toronto's Kurdish community said Thursday. Nazzareno Tassone, 24, was killed in the city of Raqqa on Dec. 21 while fighting alongside Kurdish forces, according to the Kurdish People's Defense Units, a U.S.-backed group also known as the YPG.

