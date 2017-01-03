NDP singles out Nova Scotia billionai...

NDP singles out Nova Scotia billionaire in critique of wealth gap

Nova Scotia's NDP is being criticized for singling out one of the province's wealthiest businessmen and philanthropists, as it condemned the Liberal government on income inequality. The New Demorats noted Tuesday that the net worth of Kenneth Rowe, executive chairman of IMP Group International Inc., increased by $270 million last year, which is $25-million more than total social assistance payments in Nova Scotia.

