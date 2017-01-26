Navy officer in Kingston, Ont., charged with sexual assault, criminal harassment
The military says a navy lieutenant stationed in Kingston, Ont., has been charged with sexual assault and criminal harassment. The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service says Lt.
