N.B. urged to ban blood plasma sales as Moncton clinic nears completion
New Brunswick is being urged to ban blood plasma sales, even as a for-profit Ontario company says it is weeks away from opening a clinic in the Maritime province. Canadian Plasma Resources, which pays qualified donors $25 to $100 per donation, says its Moncton clinic is almost ready, although it hasn't yet received federal approval.
