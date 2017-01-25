N.B. urged to ban blood plasma sales ...

N.B. urged to ban blood plasma sales as Moncton clinic nears completion

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: CTV

New Brunswick is being urged to ban blood plasma sales, even as a for-profit Ontario company says it is weeks away from opening a clinic in the Maritime province. Canadian Plasma Resources, which pays qualified donors $25 to $100 per donation, says its Moncton clinic is almost ready, although it hasn't yet received federal approval.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Black Press hosts up-Island career fair 1 hr RDL 1
News MP Damoff provides latest info on airplane nois... 6 hr many no care 4 U 1
News Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap... Tue legal xpert a fool 2
News Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t... Tue tax was 2 end wit... 2
News Alberta couple that used 'natural person' tax-e... Tue appealed 2 Fed Court 2
News Bolton couple travelled 3,500-miles a " to get ... (Oct '09) Tue xpert wants 2 kee... 36
News UPDATE 1-Crews seek source of Saskatchewan oil ... Tue nice goin NOT 1
What is Canadian residential Voltage - 120V or ... (Jan '08) Jan 22 CSA 21
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,831 • Total comments across all topics: 278,256,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC