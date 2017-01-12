MP answers questions from community
There are 1 comment on the Lake Cowichan Gazette story from 20 hrs ago, titled MP answers questions from community. In it, Lake Cowichan Gazette reports that:
Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas answered questions and heard concerns of residents during a town hall meeting, Saturday afternoon. Held at the Westbank Lions Hall in West Kelowna, Jan. 14, Albas answered questions and had more than 20 community members in attendance, including: North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold and Green Party candidate Robert Mellalieu.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#1 10 hrs ago
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stop Chinese immigration. (Dec '10)
|2 hr
|GoTrump123
|1,181
|FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada
|3 hr
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|3
|why are Canadians so gay? (Dec '12)
|5 hr
|William
|383
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|10 hr
|many roads still bad
|1
|Wettest, snowiest December in Muskoka in decade...
|10 hr
|Frosty
|1
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|10 hr
|PET
|1
|VIDEO: Crown attempts to stay MiningWatch Canad...
|Sat
|Editor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC