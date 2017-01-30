More

More

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

A state visit to Britain by President Donald Trump later this year will go ahead, the prime minister's office said Monday, despite increasing calls for it to be canceled over his temporary ban on residents of seven majority-Muslim countries entering the U.S. Furor over the travel ban has tarnished what British officials had considered a highly successful trip to Washington by Prime Minister Theresa May. She met Trump at the White House on Friday and announced that he had been invited to come to Britain later this year as the guest of Queen Elizabeth II. May's Downing St. office said Monday that "an invitation has been extended and accepted," and the visit is still on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
scammers hbc financial - credit cards | ripp of... (Apr '11) 3 hr Ellie 9
News On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an... 3 hr Hawaii Five-Hole 11
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 6 hr NWO empire 6
News 5 dead in Mosque shooting in Canada, center's l... 8 hr On Guard For Thee 3
News Few kids receiving mental health care - Zeni (Jul '08) 9 hr Worse word on street 13
News looking for grandview/galt training school for ... (Oct '08) 19 hr Bambi1956 232
free ismaili date | ismaili dating | ismaili so... (Jan '12) Sun Kevin 17
What is Canadian residential Voltage - 120V or ... (Jan '08) Jan 22 CSA 21
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,382 • Total comments across all topics: 278,404,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC