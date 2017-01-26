Military looking at role to help New Brunswickers affected by ice storm
New Brunswick's premier said the Canadian Armed Forces have sent in a "recon team" to see how they can help the recovery effort after an ice storm ravaged parts of the province this week. Brian Gallant told a news conference in Tracadie Saturday that he spoke to Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale about what support the federal government can provide.
