Man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger seeking discharge: family
There are 2 comments on the The News story from 11 hrs ago, titled Man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger seeking discharge: family. In it, The News reports that:
The mother of a man beheaded by a fellow bus passenger in Manitoba says her son's killer is seeking an absolute discharge nine years after he was found not criminally responsible. Carol de Delley says she has been told by justice officials that Vince Li - who now goes by the name Will Baker - will ask the Criminal Code Review Board for a discharge at a hearing Feb. 6. In a social media post, de Delley says that means no conviction will be registered and he won't be required to follow any conditions.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The News.
|
Pickering, Canada
|
#1 4 hrs ago
|
Ottawa, Canada
|
#2 20 min ago
I avoid greyhound like the plague. Too many crazies. Don't parolees get dumped on greyhound en route to their halfway house. When this incident occurred I was shocked. But no more. Granny has determined that this world is evil as hell.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oakville council votes to support anti-human tr... (Jul '16)
|15 min
|Cadaverously old ...
|3
|Canadians expected to rally
|17 min
|Cadaverously old ...
|2
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Liars
|2
|How do Canadians spell 40 as a word? (Aug '10)
|4 hr
|So the hell what
|46
|5 dead in Mosque shooting in Canada, center's l...
|6 hr
|extreme vetting
|5
|reversed lies----native/white genocide
|9 hr
|White Genocide
|2
|'It's wrong on all levels': Canadians affected ...
|10 hr
|we will see
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC