There are 2 comments on the The News story from 11 hrs ago, titled Man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger seeking discharge: family. In it, The News reports that:

The mother of a man beheaded by a fellow bus passenger in Manitoba says her son's killer is seeking an absolute discharge nine years after he was found not criminally responsible. Carol de Delley says she has been told by justice officials that Vince Li - who now goes by the name Will Baker - will ask the Criminal Code Review Board for a discharge at a hearing Feb. 6. In a social media post, de Delley says that means no conviction will be registered and he won't be required to follow any conditions.

values eh

Pickering, Canada

#1 4 hrs ago
Cadaverously old granny

Ottawa, Canada

#2 20 min ago
I avoid greyhound like the plague. Too many crazies. Don't parolees get dumped on greyhound en route to their halfway house. When this incident occurred I was shocked. But no more. Granny has determined that this world is evil as hell.
Canada

