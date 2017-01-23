There are on the Maple Ridge News story from 11 hrs ago, titled Looking Back: As Canada turns 150. In it, Maple Ridge News reports that:

From 1867 to 1885 , the pivotal event during this period is the establishment of the Dominion of Canada on July 1, 1867. The British North America Act had actually been signed on May 8, but came into effect on the date we now call Canada Day.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Maple Ridge News.