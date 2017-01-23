Looking Back: As Canada turns 150

Looking Back: As Canada turns 150

There are 1 comment on the Maple Ridge News story from 11 hrs ago, titled Looking Back: As Canada turns 150. In it, Maple Ridge News reports that:

From 1867 to 1885 , the pivotal event during this period is the establishment of the Dominion of Canada on July 1, 1867. The British North America Act had actually been signed on May 8, but came into effect on the date we now call Canada Day.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Maple Ridge News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
lookin at today

Pickering, Canada

#1 8 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/album/detail/ca/halton-h...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATED: Pearson expansion will benefit Halton;... 24 min let them test air 1
News Trump-friendly lawmaker: Forget NAFTA, let's do... 1 hr Stop Statism 1
News 'Shame and Prejudice' explores historical treat... 5 hr useless pathetic ... 2
News Trump of the Great White North?by Michael Taube... 8 hr hes a fool 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... 22 hr Investments eh 1
News GTAA says airport expansion will benefit Halton Mon what were their r... 1
News Union asks PM to reject advice to relax anti-du... Mon Bad Homber Wallers 1
What is Canadian residential Voltage - 120V or ... (Jan '08) Sun CSA 21
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,821 • Total comments across all topics: 278,211,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC