Little progress on info units for families of missing, murdered indigenous women
Nearly six months after Ottawa promised millions of dollars to help the families of missing or murdered indigenous women and girls navigate the justice system, only Ontario appears anywhere near getting its program off the ground. "It's quite concerning for families," said Bernadette Smith, whose sister, Claudette Osborne, went missing from Winnipeg nearly nine years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A salt truck is seen in Toronto on Jan. 17, 201...
|6 min
|2nd straight day
|2
|Some school buses cancelled as freezing drizzle...
|7 min
|ice not gone no sun
|1
|Freezing rain warning in effect for Halton
|9 min
|still need salt t...
|1
|Buyer beware: Average price for a home in Halto...
|18 hr
|Wonderland eh
|1
|Researchers to look at ways of mitigating impac...
|20 hr
|Salty
|1
|Mayor lists Town's 2014 accomplishments and upc... (Dec '14)
|23 hr
|meanwhile
|21
|Canada's party for Trump: Poutine, salmon, and ...
|23 hr
|meanwhilw
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC