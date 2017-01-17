Laws needed to protect Great Lakes fr...

Laws needed to protect Great Lakes from farm runoff, joint commission reports

Voluntary measures to protect the Great Lakes from farm manure have proven insufficient and governments should now turn their minds to legislation, a binational report released Wednesday concludes. While the issue is of concern everywhere except Lake Superior, the problem is especially acute in Lake Erie, where out-of-control algae growth has created dead zones.

