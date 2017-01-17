Laws needed to protect Great Lakes from farm runoff, joint commission reports
Voluntary measures to protect the Great Lakes from farm manure have proven insufficient and governments should now turn their minds to legislation, a binational report released Wednesday concludes. While the issue is of concern everywhere except Lake Superior, the problem is especially acute in Lake Erie, where out-of-control algae growth has created dead zones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin Trudeau makes stops in Lac-Megantic, She...
|13 hr
|pET
|1
|'The Bachelor Canada': Open casting calls annou...
|13 hr
|Silk Road eh
|1
|Halton 'anxious' to see expanded train service (Feb '09)
|13 hr
|Silk Road revived
|6
|Canadian travellers appear undeterred by fatal ...
|14 hr
|will get worse
|1
|B.C.-Kinder Morgan revenue-sharing deal tears C...
|14 hr
|Fiberals in Ont d...
|1
|A salt truck is seen in Toronto on Jan. 17, 201...
|15 hr
|2nd straight day
|2
|Some school buses cancelled as freezing drizzle...
|15 hr
|ice not gone no sun
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC