Laid to rest: Identifying unknown Canadian soldiers who fell in battle in Europe
It was a construction crew working on a hospital expansion that first came across human remains in 2010 near the pastoral French town of Vendin-le-Vieil - remains that would later prove to be those of an unknown Canadian soldier. Over the six years that followed, the remains of 18 more missing Canadians would be found in the same area, either in small groups or alone where they fell nearly a century earlier.
