Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
More than 400 employees at the Surrey Tax Centre are wondering about their future after relocation notices were distributed this month. Roughly 330 employees will have the option of accepting a similar job at other Revenue Canada offices, or accept a lower-paying position in Surrey, said South Surrey-White Rock MP Dianne Watts .
