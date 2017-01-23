JMC110384849_high.jpg

JMC110384849_high.jpg

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Yorkton This Week & Enterprise

Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan speaks to reporters at a Liberal cabinet retreat in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Sajjan has ruled out national security concerns following the sudden suspension last week of the military's second-highest-ranking officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap... 9 hr legal xpert a fool 2
News Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t... 10 hr tax was 2 end wit... 2
News Alberta couple that used 'natural person' tax-e... 13 hr appealed 2 Fed Court 2
News Bolton couple travelled 3,500-miles a " to get ... (Oct '09) 13 hr xpert wants 2 kee... 36
News UPDATE 1-Crews seek source of Saskatchewan oil ... 15 hr nice goin NOT 1
News U.S. city defends plan to draw water from Great... 15 hr mite get worse 1
News Trump-friendly lawmaker: Forget NAFTA, let's do... 15 hr mite be worse 2
What is Canadian residential Voltage - 120V or ... (Jan '08) Jan 22 CSA 21
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,166 • Total comments across all topics: 278,232,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC