JMC110384849_high.jpg
Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan speaks to reporters at a Liberal cabinet retreat in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Sajjan has ruled out national security concerns following the sudden suspension last week of the military's second-highest-ranking officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap...
|9 hr
|legal xpert a fool
|2
|Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t...
|10 hr
|tax was 2 end wit...
|2
|Alberta couple that used 'natural person' tax-e...
|13 hr
|appealed 2 Fed Court
|2
|Bolton couple travelled 3,500-miles a " to get ... (Oct '09)
|13 hr
|xpert wants 2 kee...
|36
|UPDATE 1-Crews seek source of Saskatchewan oil ...
|15 hr
|nice goin NOT
|1
|U.S. city defends plan to draw water from Great...
|15 hr
|mite get worse
|1
|Trump-friendly lawmaker: Forget NAFTA, let's do...
|15 hr
|mite be worse
|2
|What is Canadian residential Voltage - 120V or ... (Jan '08)
|Jan 22
|CSA
|21
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC