Jay Baruchel's 'Man Seeking Woman' goes in new direction in season 3
Viewers are finding out as the anything-can-happen comedy returns for a third season Wednesday nights on FXX Canada. After two shot-in-Toronto seasons, Josh Greenberg had faced all the horrors of single life: dating trolls, fending off penis monsters, even starring down Hitler, Santa Claus and God.
