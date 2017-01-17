Jay Baruchel's 'Man Seeking Woman' go...

Jay Baruchel's 'Man Seeking Woman' goes in new direction in season 3

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

Viewers are finding out as the anything-can-happen comedy returns for a third season Wednesday nights on FXX Canada. After two shot-in-Toronto seasons, Josh Greenberg had faced all the horrors of single life: dating trolls, fending off penis monsters, even starring down Hitler, Santa Claus and God.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Businessman Kevin O'Leary to run for Conservati... 3 hr OLeary a Tool 1
News What can $300,000 get you when buying a home in... 4 hr citizen 1
News Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman proposes lobbyist r... 4 hr citizen 1
News Conservative leadership candidates square off a... 4 hr citizen 1
News Trump uncertainty may be 'golden moment' for Ca... 7 hr citizen 1
News B.C.-Kinder Morgan revenue-sharing deal tears C... 7 hr citizen 2
News Justin Trudeau makes stops in Lac-Megantic, She... 10 hr Not the best 2 2
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,358 • Total comments across all topics: 278,077,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC