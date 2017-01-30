'It was an attack on Canadian values'

'It was an attack on Canadian values'

There are 1 comment on the The Penticton Western story from 7 hrs ago, titled 'It was an attack on Canadian values'. In it, The Penticton Western reports that:

Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr was solemn as he spoke to the Cap News following a deadly attack on a Quebec mosque. "It is a tragedy.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Penticton Western.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
values eh

Toronto, Canada

#1 5 min ago
https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2017/01/3...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada's relationship with Trump's America: Har... 5 min values eh 1
News Footing the bill for a free press 22 min values eh 1
News On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an... 47 min David Coutu 13
News 'Ovation worm': Bizarre new Burgess Shale speci... 3 hr greymouser 6
News 5 dead in Mosque shooting in Canada, center's l... 4 hr Trump march on 4
scammers hbc financial - credit cards | ripp of... (Apr '11) 9 hr Ellie 9
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 12 hr NWO empire 6
What is Canadian residential Voltage - 120V or ... (Jan '08) Jan 22 CSA 21
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,351 • Total comments across all topics: 278,414,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC