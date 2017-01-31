Islamophobia on rise in Canada, Muslim leader tells vigil in Victoria
A vigil to remember those killed and injured during a shooting rampage at a mosque in Quebec City heard from a religious leader Tuesday about a rise in Islamophobia and the struggle to connect rather than divide Canadians. Ismail Mohamed-Nur, the imam at Victoria's Al-Iman mosque, said he is heartened by the outpouring of support from Canadians since Sunday's attack that left six dead and 19 wounded.
#1 6 hrs ago
I fear all young people especially as I get older. I try to stick to people of my own age.
