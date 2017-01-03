ISIL still holding body of Canadian killed in Syria, wants to 'make a deal,' family says
ISIL is trying to "make a deal" in exchange for handing over the body of a Canadian it killed in Syria two weeks ago, his family said Wednesday. "Canada's working on it," said the sister of Nazzareno Tassone, an anti-ISIL volunteer fighter who was killed when the terrorist group attacked his position on Dec. 21. Kurdish community leaders in Toronto told the family that ISIL "still had his body and they want to make a deal to hand it over," Tassone's sister Giustina said.
