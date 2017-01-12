Injuries to Canadian soldiers treated...

Injuries to Canadian soldiers treated in Iraq hospital not combat related: DND

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

National Defence says none of the seven Canadian soldiers treated at a military hospital in Iraq over the last few weeks was a combat casualty. Military spokeswoman Maj.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Surrey, Langley in talks for Kinder Morgan pipe... 5 hr Town got Hush cash 1
News FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada Fri NOT ENOUGH 1
Young, Munson's A Brief Introduction To Fluid M... Fri mark 18
why are Canadians so gay? (Dec '12) Fri Miamigirl15 381
News The spy named Gideon: New book tells story of R... Fri what to tell them 1
News Winter-weary rejoice: Climatologist says more w... Fri Pearl 1
News U.S. dairy groups urge Trump to set his sights ... Fri is more trouble c... 1
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,587 • Total comments across all topics: 277,900,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC