There are on the MacLeans story from 14 hrs ago, titled Industry frustrated by silence over shipbuilding leak. In it, MacLeans reports that:

The suspension of the military's second-highest-ranking officer has cast a pall over the federal government's multibillion-dollar plan to build new warships, which the Liberals had hoped was finally back on course after listing for years. Government and military officials remained tight-lipped Wednesday over why Vice-Admiral Mark Norman was abruptly stripped of his responsibilities last week by his boss, Gen.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at MacLeans.