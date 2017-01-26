Ikea Canada buying second Alberta wind farm near Drumheller
Ikea Canada has signed a deal to buy an Alberta wind farm from TransAlta and Teck Resources for a total of $119.6 million. TransAlta said Thursday it will receive about $61 million for its 51 per cent interest in the 88-megawatt Wintering Hills wind farm near Drumheller, Alta.
