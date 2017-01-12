'I felt exposed,' alleged victim tell...

'I felt exposed,' alleged victim tells former medic's court martial hearing

GATINEAU, Que. - Two women accusing a former military medic of breach of trust told a military tribunal Monday they thought they were being seen by a doctor when he allegedly told them he needed to examine their breasts.

