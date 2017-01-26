Human error increasingly a factor con...

Human error increasingly a factor contributing to pipeline leaks, data suggests

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Human error - whether it's burying a pipeline too shallow or not fastening bolts tight enough- is increasingly a factor contributing to pipeline leaks, federal data suggests. Figures compiled by the National Energy Board show that in the past three years, incorrect operation - which covers everything from failing to follow procedures to using equipment improperly - has caused an average of 20 leaks per year.

