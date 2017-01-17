How worried should we be about drunk ...

How worried should we be about drunk pilots? Case of Sunwing pilot uncommon but not unique

The prospect of a pilot passed out drunk in the cockpit shortly before take off with 99 passengers on board - as police alleged happened last week on a flight from Calgary to Cancun - is about as scary a flight tale as any passenger would want, short of a crash or hijacking. The case of the Sunwing Airlines pilot, charged with having care and control of an aircraft while impaired, attracted headlines around the world and freaked travellers out.

