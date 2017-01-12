Fred Lee Social Network: Celebrating courage, Canadian images, cultures
The Courage to Come Back Awards are hosted annually by Coast Mental Health to celebrate British Columbians who have overcome tremendous adversity, illness or addiction to come back and give back to their communities and to inspire others to do the same. Led by philanthropist and community leader Lorne Segal for the past dozen years, the awards ceremony is always a real tear-jerker, filled with heartwarming and life-affirming stories that celebrate the power of the human spirit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|8 hr
|Eric
|1
|Stop Chinese immigration. (Dec '10)
|11 hr
|GoTrump123
|1,181
|FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada
|12 hr
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|3
|why are Canadians so gay? (Dec '12)
|15 hr
|William
|383
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|20 hr
|many roads still bad
|1
|MP answers questions from community
|20 hr
|Torys no better
|1
|Wettest, snowiest December in Muskoka in decade...
|20 hr
|Frosty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC