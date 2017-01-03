Four stories in the news today, Jan. 10

Four stories in the news today, Jan. 10

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to give his cabinet a facelift today, shifting some weak ministers and promoting strong performers as his government braces for Donald Trump's ascension to the U.S. presidency. Sources tell The Canadian Press that the shuffle will involve at least six people.

