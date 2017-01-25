Following Travis Vader verdict, victi...

Following Travis Vader verdict, victims' son calls out Ottawa for 'zombie laws'

9 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

A man whose parents vanished in 2010 took the federal government to task Wednesday for failing to strip the Criminal Code of unconstitutional "zombie laws" like the one that turned Travis Vader's conviction from murder to manslaughter. Bret McCann said he intends to make it his mission to push Ottawa to wipe out the outdated clauses in the hope that some good will come out of the 2010 disappearance of his parents, Lyle and Marie McCann.

Canada

