Flooding near Creston, B.C., forces e...

Flooding near Creston, B.C., forces evacuation of at least 1 home

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: CBC News

Ice jams, like this one on the Kicking Horse River near Golden, B.C., in 2013, are now threatening to flood properties in the Central Kootenays as temperatures rise. The Regional District of Central Kootenay is asking residents to be ready to leave as rapidly warming temperatures raise the flooding risk for properties along rivers in the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch... 1 hr Eric 1
Stop Chinese immigration. (Dec '10) 5 hr GoTrump123 1,181
News FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada 5 hr JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 3
why are Canadians so gay? (Dec '12) 8 hr William 383
News Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko 13 hr many roads still bad 1
News MP answers questions from community 13 hr Torys no better 1
News Wettest, snowiest December in Muskoka in decade... 13 hr Frosty 1
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,494 • Total comments across all topics: 277,945,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC