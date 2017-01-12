Flooding near Creston, B.C., forces evacuation of at least 1 home
Ice jams, like this one on the Kicking Horse River near Golden, B.C., in 2013, are now threatening to flood properties in the Central Kootenays as temperatures rise. The Regional District of Central Kootenay is asking residents to be ready to leave as rapidly warming temperatures raise the flooding risk for properties along rivers in the region.
